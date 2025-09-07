Ranking EVERY Premier League Club’s No. 9 👀 | Saturday Social
Ranking EVERY Premier League Club’s No. 9 👀 | Saturday Social
Adam Smith and Joe Thomlinson are joined by Fuad Cadani & Alex Moneypenny this week on Saturday Social. With loads of strikers getting a move this summer we decided to task our guest with ranking every Premier League club’s no.9 from A-E. Where do the likes of Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, and Viktor Gyokeres rank on the traditional tier list?
Chapters
00:00 Intro
00:20 Arsenal – Viktor Gyokeres
01:54 Aston Villa – Ollie Watkins
03:06 Bournemouth – Evanilson
03:54 Brentford – Igor Thiago
04:50 Brighton – Danny Welbeck
05:50 Burnley – Lyle Foster
06:35 Chelsea – Joao Pedro
08:14 Crystal Palace – Jean-Phillipe Mateta
09:54 Everton – Beto
10:54 Fulham – Rodrigo Muniz
11:45 Leeds United – Joel Piroe
12:28 Liverpool – Alexander Isak & Hugo Ekitike
14:06 Manchester City – Erling Haaland
14:53 Manchester United – Benjamin Sesko
16:03 Newcastle United – Yoane Wissa
16:59 Nottingham Forest – Chris Wood
18:08 Sunderland – Brian Brobbey
18:38 Tottenham Hotspur – Randal Kolo Muani
19:37 West Ham United – Niclas Fullkrug
20:33 Wolves – Jorgen Strand Larsen
