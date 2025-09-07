Ranking EVERY Premier League Club’s No. 9 👀 | Saturday Social

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

Adam Smith and Joe Thomlinson are joined by Fuad Cadani & Alex Moneypenny this week on Saturday Social. With loads of strikers getting a move this summer we decided to task our guest with ranking every Premier League club’s no.9 from A-E. Where do the likes of Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, and Viktor Gyokeres rank on the traditional tier list?

Chapters

00:00 Intro

00:20 Arsenal – Viktor Gyokeres

01:54 Aston Villa – Ollie Watkins

03:06 Bournemouth – Evanilson

03:54 Brentford – Igor Thiago

04:50 Brighton – Danny Welbeck

05:50 Burnley – Lyle Foster

06:35 Chelsea – Joao Pedro

08:14 Crystal Palace – Jean-Phillipe Mateta

09:54 Everton – Beto

10:54 Fulham – Rodrigo Muniz

11:45 Leeds United – Joel Piroe

12:28 Liverpool – Alexander Isak & Hugo Ekitike

14:06 Manchester City – Erling Haaland

14:53 Manchester United – Benjamin Sesko

16:03 Newcastle United – Yoane Wissa

16:59 Nottingham Forest – Chris Wood

18:08 Sunderland – Brian Brobbey

18:38 Tottenham Hotspur – Randal Kolo Muani

19:37 West Ham United – Niclas Fullkrug

20:33 Wolves – Jorgen Strand Larsen

