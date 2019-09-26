Home Leagues Scottish Premiership Rangers v Kilmarnock Highlights – Scottish Premiership | 26 December 2019

Rangers v Kilmarnock Highlights – Scottish Premiership | 26 December 2019

Alfredo Morelos scored the breakthrough goal for Rangers in the second half.

Previous Video
Scottish Premiership Highlights

St. Mirren v Celtic Highlights – Scottish Premiership | 26 December 2019

Next Video
SERIE A FULL IMPACT

Serie A Full Impact – 27 December 2019

Related videos

Top