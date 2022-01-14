Ralf Rangnick or Eddie Howe: Who gets sacked first?! | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas is back and joined by Craig Burley, Nedum Onuoha and Frank Leboeuf on Saturday’s edition of ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Craig’s missing the old sofa!
0:45 Could Borussia Dortmund self-sabotage by pressuring Erling Haaland to make a decision on his future?
1:31 Reflecting on Philippe Coutinho’s instant impact vs. Man United and any others during their playing careers.
4:23 Is Jack Grealish doing enough at Manchester City?
6:30 Kylian Mbappe’s future at PSG amid Real Madrid rumors.
9:07 Nedum’s favorite Nigerian player.
10:04 Who gets sacked first: Ralf Rangnick, Rafa Benitez or Eddie Howe?
10:55 What are some of Nedum’s hobbies?
Editors Note update as of Jan. 16, Rafa Benitez has been sacked by Everton ➡️ https://youtu.be/kRtMN8PwyB4
