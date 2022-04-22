Ralf Rangnick dismisses claims he has questioned players professionalism

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Ralf Rangnick has dismissed claims he has compiled a dossier on Manchester United’s squad for Erik ten Hag in which he questions the players’ professionalism as “completely untrue”.

Rangnick has been in interim charge at Old Trafford since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November but will be replaced by Ten Hag, the Ajax manager, in the summer.

He has struggled to turn around United’s fortunes, overseeing a Champions League last-16 exit to Atletico Madrid and a run of two wins in eight Premier League games that looks like ending their top-four hopes.

