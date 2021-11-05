Ralf Rangnick Appointed As The New Man United Manager! | Rio Reacts To Carragher | Vibe With FIVE

Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are back with another episode of Vibe With FIVE. The lads are discussing the breaking news of Ralf Rangnick being appointed as the new Manchester United manager. Plus they discuss all other action from the Premier League.

0:00; – Intro

1:39; – Sokin

3:28; – Ralf Rangnick

15:19; – Keane v Carragher/Ronaldo Debate

21:20; – Chelsea v Man United

25:20; – Ralf Rangnick Confirmed as Interim

27:43; – Man United v Arsenal

37:47; – Liverpool

39:31; – Graham Potter booed by Brighton fans

41:20; – Everton without a win for 2 months

42:12; – Leicester v Watford

43:16; – Man City v West Ham

45:38; – Steven Gerrard

49:41; – Dean Smith and Norwich

50:39; – Burnley v Tottenham Postponed

51:07; – Outro

