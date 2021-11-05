Ralf Rangnick Appointed As The New Man United Manager! | Rio Reacts To Carragher | Vibe With FIVE

Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are back with another episode of Vibe With FIVE. The lads are discussing the breaking news of Ralf Rangnick being appointed as the new Manchester United manager. Plus they discuss all other action from the Premier League.
0:00; – Intro
1:39; – Sokin
3:28; – Ralf Rangnick
15:19; – Keane v Carragher/Ronaldo Debate
21:20; – Chelsea v Man United
25:20; – Ralf Rangnick Confirmed as Interim
27:43; – Man United v Arsenal
37:47; – Liverpool
39:31; – Graham Potter booed by Brighton fans
41:20; – Everton without a win for 2 months
42:12; – Leicester v Watford
43:16; – Man City v West Ham
45:38; – Steven Gerrard
49:41; – Dean Smith and Norwich
50:39; – Burnley v Tottenham Postponed
51:07; – Outro
