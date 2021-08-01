Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Queens Park Rangers v Leicester City – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Queens Park Rangers v Leicester City – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Queens Park Rangers v Leicester City – Highlights | Pre-season friendly

Short highlights of Leicester City’s 3-3 draw with QPR, with commentary from Chris Parrott and Dean Hammond.

