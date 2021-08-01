Queens Park Rangers v Leicester City – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Manchester City v Barnsley – Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
83 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Queens Park Rangers v Leicester City – Highlights | Pre-season friendly
Short highlights of Leicester City’s 3-3 draw with QPR, with commentary from Chris Parrott and Dean Hammond.