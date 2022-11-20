Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 Qatar v Ecuador Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 20 November 2022

Qatar v Ecuador Full Match – FIFA World Cup | 20 November 2022

Qatar v Ecuador
Gary Lineker introduces live coverage of the opening game of this year’s World Cup, with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the first of 64 matches over the next month.

Previous Video
Qatar v Ecuador

Highlights: Qatar v Ecuador – FIFA World Cup | 20 November 2022

Next Video
FIFA World Cup Magic – Pele

FIFA World Cup Magic – Pele

Related videos

Top