Putting in the hard yards in Spain 🇪🇸 | INSIDE TRAINING | Day one in La Manga ✅ | Pre-season
Loading advertisement...
Up next
HIGHLIGHTS: Eastleigh 1-2 Southampton | Pre-season friendly
Putting in the hard yards in Spain 🇪🇸 | INSIDE TRAINING | Day one in La Manga ✅ | Pre-season
The Gunners are put through their paces on day one of our La Manga pre-season trip.
#arsenal
Enjoy highlights, training, behind the scenes and documentaries to get closer to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Kim Little, Declan Rice, Beth Mead, Gabriel Martinelli, Ben White, Stina Blackstenius and more.
Subscribe to the Official Arsenal YouTube Channel: https://arsn.al/youtube
Follow us on Facebook: https://arsn.al/facebook
Follow us on X: https://arsn.al/twitter
Follow us on Instagram: https://arsn.al/instagram
Follow us on TikTok: https://arsn.al/tiktok