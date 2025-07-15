Home Leagues Premier League Arsenal Putting in the hard yards in Spain 🇪🇸 | INSIDE TRAINING | Day one in La Manga ✅ | Pre-season
Putting in the hard yards in Spain 🇪🇸 | INSIDE TRAINING | Day one in La Manga ✅ | Pre-season
HIGHLIGHTS: Eastleigh 1-2 Southampton | Pre-season friendly

Arsenal

Putting in the hard yards in Spain 🇪🇸 | INSIDE TRAINING | Day one in La Manga ✅ | Pre-season

- LUD:

The Gunners are put through their paces on day one of our La Manga pre-season trip.

#arsenal

Enjoy highlights, training, behind the scenes and documentaries to get closer to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Kim Little, Declan Rice, Beth Mead, Gabriel Martinelli, Ben White, Stina Blackstenius and more.

