Home Leagues PUMPKIN a FRUIT or VEGETABLE? 🎃 | Happy Halloween from Southampton FC

PUMPKIN a FRUIT or VEGETABLE? 🎃 | Happy Halloween from Southampton FC

PUMPKIN a FRUIT or VEGETABLE? 🎃 | Happy Halloween from Southampton FC
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Gareth Bale gets SPOOKED on Halloween 👻🎃

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

The Southampton Men’s and Women’s first team make their guesses as whether a pumpkin is a fruit or a vegetable. What do you think?

Subscribe to Southampton’s official YouTube channel: http://www.sfcne.ws/YTSubscribe

For the latest news from around the club, visit our official website: http://www.southamptonfc.com

➡️ Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Follow us on TikTok: http://www.tiktok.com/@southamptonfc

Previous Video
MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 4 Aston Villa 0 | Premier League Highlights

MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 4 Aston Villa 0 | Premier League Highlights

Next Video
Gareth Bale gets SPOOKED on Halloween 👻🎃

Gareth Bale gets SPOOKED on Halloween 👻🎃

Related videos

Top