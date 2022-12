ESPN FC’s Dan Thomas, Steve Nicol, Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop, Anouar Amrani and Jan Aage Fjortoft preview Saturday’s 3rd place game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Croatia and Morocco.

