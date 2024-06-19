Home International Games Euro 2024 PREVIEW: Spain v Italy | UEFA EURO 2024™

PREVIEW: Spain v Italy | UEFA EURO 2024™

PREVIEW: Spain v Italy | UEFA EURO 2024™
It’s the Group B blockbuster. Spain and Italy are both coming off the back of first-round wins and Michelle Escobar and John Aloisi preview where this one will be won and lost.

