Preview: Newcastle United v Arsenal | 7 May 2023

Newcastle United are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side eased past Southampton by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have exceeded expectations this season. The Gunners thrashed Chelsea by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Newcastle United team news:

Newcastle will continue to monitor Allan Saint-Maximin, who has resumed training after a hamstring injury and could come back into contention.

Sean Longstaff is still nursing a foot issue and is doubtful for this match.

Head coach Eddie Howe says there are also “a couple of little niggles but hopefully nothing major that will affect the team”.

Arsenal team news:

Arsenal will make a late decision on the fitness of Gabriel, who was forced off in Tuesday’s win against Chelsea.

Fellow centre-back William Saliba remains out with a back injury, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are long-term absentees.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Almiron

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus