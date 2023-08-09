PRESS CONFERENCE | STEVE COOPER AHEAD OF OPENING DAY

Steve Cooper holds the first pre-match presser of the season, answering questions about Arsenal, The Reds’ new signings & more.

Topics:

00:00 – Excited to be back

00:46 – Brennan Johnson

02:43 – Matt Turner signing

03:32 – Premier League rule changes

05:58 – Difference in preparations

07:22 – Fixture schedule

08:12 – Elanga Signing

09:44 – Elanga character

11:05 – Overall progress at Forest

12:12 – Opening fixtures

13:29 – Summer transfer window

15:02 Injury news

15:30 – Transfer strategy

