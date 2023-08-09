PRESS CONFERENCE | STEVE COOPER AHEAD OF OPENING DAY

Steve Cooper holds the first pre-match presser of the season, answering questions about Arsenal, The Reds’ new signings & more.
Topics:
00:00 – Excited to be back
00:46 – Brennan Johnson
02:43 – Matt Turner signing
03:32 – Premier League rule changes
05:58 – Difference in preparations
07:22 – Fixture schedule
08:12 – Elanga Signing
09:44 – Elanga character
11:05 – Overall progress at Forest
12:12 – Opening fixtures
13:29 – Summer transfer window
15:02 Injury news
15:30 – Transfer strategy
