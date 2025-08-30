Home Leagues Premier League Arsenal PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta previews Liverpool | Team news, Saka, Odegaard, Havertz & Eze | EPL
PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta previews Liverpool | Team news, Saka, Odegaard, Havertz & Eze | EPL
- LUD:

Mikel Arteta faced the press ahead of our trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.

During his press conference at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, Mikel gave an injury update on the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard, as well as assessing Sunday’s opponents.

Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886 and amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups. Some of their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.

