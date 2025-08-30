PRESS CONFERENCE | Mikel Arteta previews Liverpool | Team news, Saka, Odegaard, Havertz & Eze | EPL
Mikel Arteta faced the press ahead of our trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.
During his press conference at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, Mikel gave an injury update on the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard, as well as assessing Sunday’s opponents.
