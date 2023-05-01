Home Pre-match Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Liverpool

Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Liverpool

Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Liverpool
The Final Word – 3 May 2023

Marco Silva went back in front of the press on Monday previewing a trip to Anfield as his side take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

