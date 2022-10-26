Home Pre-match Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Everton

Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Everton

Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Everton
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

NEW-LOOK GOODISON PARK TUNNEL! | EVERTON IN TRAINING AT AHEAD OF FULHAM TRIP

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Marco Silva held his pre-Everton press conference on Friday afternoon.

Enjoy match highlights, player interviews, training and behind-the-scenes content to get closer to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrović, Andreas Pereira, João Palhinha, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson & many more!

Never miss an upload – subscribe to London’s oldest professional football club now. ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2VLfz92cTT8jHIFOecC-LA?sub_confirmation=1

Follow us! 👇🏼
Facebook: http://ow.ly/1lGs30rhHUk
Twitter: http://ow.ly/dJIA30rhHUN
Instagram: http://ow.ly/fowC30rhHV2
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fulhamfc?y

#Fulham #FFC #PressConference

Previous Video
Pre-Spurs: ONeil reflects on recent VAR decisions and what to expect from Tottenham

Pre-Spurs: ONeil reflects on recent VAR decisions and what to expect from Tottenham

Next Video
NEW-LOOK GOODISON PARK TUNNEL! | EVERTON IN TRAINING AT AHEAD OF FULHAM TRIP

NEW-LOOK GOODISON PARK TUNNEL! | EVERTON IN TRAINING AT AHEAD OF FULHAM TRIP

Related videos

Top