Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Chelsea

Previous Video Hes a quality player | Potter praises Chelseas latest signing Joao Felix & more! Next Video Joao Felix, Injury Updates, Preparing For Fulham | Press Conference Related videos We Are Liverpool Podcast Ep2. John Barnes | He knew the problem but wouldnt tell us! 19.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:48 Could Aubameyang go back to Barca; Chelsea to add more signings? 157.2K icon Watch LaterAdded 12:04 Hes a quality player | Potter praises Chelseas latest signing Joao Felix & more! 108.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 11:46 Joao Felix, Injury Updates, Preparing For Fulham | Press Conference 61.4K icon Watch LaterAdded 04:58 Manchester United agree a deal in principle with Burnley to sign striker Wout Weghorst 77.2K icon Watch LaterAdded 1-to-11: Andy Townsend 250