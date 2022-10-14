Home Pre-match Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Bournemouth

Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Bournemouth

Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Bournemouth
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BEST Liverpool vs Man City moments | Premier League | Incredible clearance & Salah solo goal

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Marco Silva previewed Saturday’s upcoming test with Bournemouth in his latest Press Conference.

Enjoy match highlights, player interviews, training and behind-the-scenes content to get closer to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrović, Andreas Pereira, João Palhinha, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson & many more!

Never miss an upload – subscribe to London’s oldest professional football club now. ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2VLfz92cTT8jHIFOecC-LA?sub_confirmation=1

Follow us! 👇🏼
Facebook: http://ow.ly/1lGs30rhHUk
Twitter: http://ow.ly/dJIA30rhHUN
Instagram: http://ow.ly/fowC30rhHV2
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fulhamfc?y

#Fulham #FFC #PressConference

Previous Video
EVERTON IN TRAINING: BLUES PREPARE FOR SPURS AWAY IN NEW TRAINING KIT

EVERTON IN TRAINING: BLUES PREPARE FOR SPURS AWAY IN NEW TRAINING KIT

Next Video
BEST Liverpool vs Man City moments | Premier League | Incredible clearance & Salah solo goal

BEST Liverpool vs Man City moments | Premier League | Incredible clearance & Salah solo goal

Related videos

Top