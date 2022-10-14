Home Pre-match PRESS CONFERENCE: Hasenhüttl ahead of West Ham clash

PRESS CONFERENCE: Hasenhüttl ahead of West Ham clash

PRESS CONFERENCE: Hasenhüttl ahead of West Ham clash
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Welcome To The Weekend – 14 October 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch manager Ralph Hasenhüttl speak to the media ahead of Southampton’s Premier League clash with Wests Ham United at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday 16th October.

Subscribe to Southampton’s official YouTube channel: http://www.sfcne.ws/YTSubscribe

For the latest news from around the club, visit our official website: http://www.southamptonfc.com

➡️ Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Follow us on TikTok: http://www.tiktok.com/@southamptonfc

Previous Video
PL Highlights: Brentford 2 Albion 0

PL Highlights: Brentford 2 Albion 0

Next Video
Premier League Welcome To The Weekend

Welcome To The Weekend – 14 October 2022

Related videos

Top