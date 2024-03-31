PRESS CONFERENCE: GUARDIOLA SHARES LATEST ON EDERSON, STONES AND WALKER

Pep Guardiola has confirmed John Stones and Kyle Walker will miss our home game against Arsenal on Sunday.

Walker was forced off in the first-half of England’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil at Wembley.

And there was further bad news when Stones had to come off with injury in the first few minutes of England’s 2-2 draw with Belgium.

The City boss didn’t expand on the length of time either defender will be absent.

