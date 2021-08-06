Premier League’s top three transfers this summer

Almost all Premier League clubs have been quite busy in the ongoing transfer window, which promises another mouth-watering season of live football on tv for fans to enjoy.

While waiting for Jack Grealish to complete his record-breaking move from Aston Villa to Manchester City, let’s take a look at the most exciting transfers in the Premier League this summer.

From Ibrahima Konate through Boubakary Soumare to Bryan Gil, the Premier League has welcomed some exceptional young prospects in the past few weeks.

Without further ado, let’s see the top-three Premier League transfers so far this summer.

Patson Daka

Leicester City forked out around £23m to land Patson Daka from RB Salzburg in late June, making the Zambian their fifth most expensive signing ever.

After failing to hunt down Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, Brendan Rodgers shifted his attention towards the 22-year-old striker, who was nothing short of outstanding for Salzburg last season.

Daka was initially forced to live in Erling Haaland’s shadow, but the Norwegian’s move to Borussia Dortmund helped to get the best out of the quicksilver forward.

Without Haaland in the frame, Daka amassed a staggering 27 goals and seven assists in 28 league appearances last term en route to being crowned the Austrian Bundesliga’s Player of the Season.

If he can quickly adapt to the new surroundings, the prodigious forward could turn out to be Leicester’s version of Sadio Mane, who switched to the Premier League from Salzburg in 2014.

Leon Bailey

Aston Villa have engineered Leon Bailey’s £30m arrival from Bayer Leverkusen as part of the club’s bid to compete for European places in the upcoming season, surprising football blogs and journalists with the suddenness of the move.

The Midlands outfit have had an astonishing transfer campaign so far, with Ashley Young, Emi Buendia and Danny Ings signing contracts at Villa Park.

However, Bailey could make the limelight as Dean Smith’s most valuable addition based on the winger’s displays in the Bundesliga over the past few seasons.

While enjoying a rise to stardom at the BayArena, the 23-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the hottest young prospects in Europe’s top-five leagues.

The Jamaican’s blistering pace, deadly crossing and devastating long-range potential were often off the scales in the Bundesliga.

Given Dean Smith’s counter-attacking system, Bailey should have no problems adjusting to his new environment.

Jadon Sancho

A long-running transfer saga reached its conclusion on July 23 when Jadon Sancho swapped Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United.

Following an eye-catching four-year stint in the Bundesliga, the 21-year-old forward has returned to his homeland in high spirits.

Quick feet, sublime technique, crossing accuracy and lethal finishing are part of the package the Red Devils have acquired for a reported fee of £72.9m.

Despite playing a bit-part role in England’s run to the Euro 2020 showpiece event, the highly-rated youngster will be looking to hit the ground running in the Premier League next term.

A reunion with his international colleagues Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood should help Sancho settle at Old Trafford immediately.