Premier League World – West Bromwich Albion
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Chelsea agree a deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Kai Havertz! | The Transfer Show
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
6 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Premier League World – West Bromwich Albion
Premier League World
03 September 2020
This week on Premier League World, we take a look at West Bromwich Albion as they prepare for life back in the top flight.