Premier League World: International Women’s Day Special

In a special edition, the PLW team catch up with influential female figures in the game who share their stories. Programme features include: The Presenters: Kelly Cates and Jules Breach discuss female representation in the football media Kim Little: The Arsenal captain talks of her pride in representing the club Leicester City Women Football Club: First team players discuss the club’s development Chelsea Football Club Women: As the reigning WSL champions, Emma Hayes and Sam Kerr detail their aspirations to continue their current title charge