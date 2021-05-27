Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League World – Champions Special
Europa League Final 2021 – Highlights | 27 May 2021

Premier League World close the season with their Champions’ Special. Focusing on Guardiola, they explore what makes the Catalan tick, where his inner drive come from, his philosophy and how he’s had to rebuild and reshape his squad to become winners once again, whilst looking at key moments throughout the season and hearing from the people who love City the most, the fans

