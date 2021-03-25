Premier League World – 24 March 2021
Premier League 1-to-11 | 25 March 2021
Premier League World
On this week’s show, we revisit Lamela’s journey from Argentina to Tottenham, catch up with Premier League CEO Richard Masters, hear from Sheffield United’s John Lundstram, and head to Moscow to find out what Spurs cult hero Roman Pavlyuchenko is up to.