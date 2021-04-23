Home TV Show News and Interviews Premier League World – 23 April 2021
Premier League World – 23 April 2021
Premier League World – 23 April 2021

Premier League World
Benni McCarthy tells his remarkable story of how playing football with local gang members as a child resulted in him making it all the way to the Premier League.

