Premier League World – 22 May 2021
Best final-day Premier League goals
Premier League World
This week, World takes an in-depth look at the careers of Mark Scott and Seb Hutchinson, two of the leading voices of the Premier League. Both began their journey from humble beginnings in London and as the only non-white English lead commentators of Premier League matches, they tell their story of how they managed to break into the broadcasting industry to become trailblazers on the gantry.