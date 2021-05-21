Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League World – 22 May 2021
Premier League World – 22 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Best final-day Premier League goals

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
22 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Premier League World – 22 May 2021

Premier League World
This week, World takes an in-depth look at the careers of Mark Scott and Seb Hutchinson, two of the leading voices of the Premier League. Both began their journey from humble beginnings in London and as the only non-white English lead commentators of Premier League matches, they tell their story of how they managed to break into the broadcasting industry to become trailblazers on the gantry.

Previous Video
john dykes show

The John Dykes Show – 21 May 2021

Next Video
Best final-day Premier League goals

Best final-day Premier League goals

Related videos

Top