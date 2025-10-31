Home Leagues Premier League Premier League Welcome to The Weekend – Matchday 10
Premier League Welcome to The Weekend – Matchday 10
Why Bukayo Saka believes Arsenal can win the Premier League this season 🏆

Premier League TV Show

Premier League Welcome to The Weekend – Matchday 10

Light-hearted, inclusive and entertaining, Welcome to the Weekend is the show that kicks off the Premier League weekend. We will focus on the football but also on the lifestyle topics that footballers and fans love – whether it’s food and family, music and movies, or fashion and gaming. The On-Screen Team will bring chemistry, energy and a load of fun.

