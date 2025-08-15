Home Leagues Premier League Premier League Welcome to The Weekend – 15 August 2025
Premier League Welcome to The Weekend – 15 August 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EFL Carabao Cup Highlights – ITV

Cancel
Premier LeagueTV Show

Premier League Welcome to The Weekend – 15 August 2025

- LUD:

Light-hearted, inclusive and entertaining, Welcome to the Weekend is the show that kicks off the Premier League weekend. We will focus on the football but also on the lifestyle topics that footballers and fans love – whether it’s food and family, music and movies, or fashion and gaming. The On-Screen Team will bring chemistry, energy and a load of fun.

Previous Video
Match of the Day Premier League Preview

Match of the Day: Premier League Preview | BBC Sport

Next Video
carabao-cup-highlights-itv

EFL Carabao Cup Highlights – ITV

Top