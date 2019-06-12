Home News and Interviews Premier League transfer round-up – 11 June 2019
Premier League transfer round-up - 11 June 2019 1
News and InterviewsPremier League - EPL

Premier League transfer round-up – 11 June 2019

A round-up of the latest done deals and rumours in the Premier League transfer window.

Previous Post
European-Qualifiers

Euro 2020 Qualifiers Highlights – 11 June 2019

Next Post
premier-league-logo

Premier League 2019-2020 – Fixtures that could decide the title

RELATED POSTS

Top