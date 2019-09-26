Premier League top scorer? | 11 November 2019

Premier League top scorer

Jamie Vardy sits top of the leaderboard after scoring in Leicester City’s 2-0 win over Arsenal, but Tammy Abraham is hot on his heels. The Chelsea striker scored in their win over 2-0 win over Crystal Palace to move to double figures in his first season in the Premier League.

In the weekend’s big match at Anfield, neither Sergio Aguero or Raheem Sterling were able to add to their respective tallies, but goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah saw the Liverpool duo close in on the top marksmen.