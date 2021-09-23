Premier League to resume on Boxing Day 2022 after break for Qatar World Cup from November 13

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

The Premier League has agreed to break during next season after the weekend of November 12 to incorporate the Qatar 2022 World Cup, before resuming fixtures again on Boxing Day, Sky Sports News understands.

Players will have a week of preparations with their national teams before heading out to the tournament in the Middle East, and only eight days to recover in time for the league’s resumption should they reach the final on December 18.

Executives of all 20 Premier League clubs were in London on Wednesday for a scheduled meeting, and the programme for 2022/23 was decided in discussions that lasted approximately four hours and also included a number of other issues.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow called the idea of a winter World Cup “crazy” and expects the hiatus to bite clubs and fans in England once it begins next year.

