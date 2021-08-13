Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League – The Kelly & Wrighty Show | 19 August 2021
Premier League – The Kelly & Wrighty Show | 19 August 2021
The Kelly & Wrighty Show
Arsenal legend Ian Wright is joined by Kelly Cates and a host of Premier League personalities to discuss the upcoming weekend of action.

