Premier League Storybook | The Modern Rivalry with Kyle Walker

BREAKING: Bournemouth takeover COMPLETED with Michael B. Jordan part-owner! 🤯

We’ve reached the end of our Premier League storybook for now, and its time to bring you up to date with a snapshot of the current narrative… the consistent brilliance of Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, and their now-annual tussle with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Kyle Walker is one of the mainstays at City under Guardiola and gives a unique insight into life at the top of the Premier League, and the perennial champions’ view of their closest rivals.

This modern rivalry echoes great battles from throughout our storybook, and some of the game’s leading lights also give their view on the two sides and the Premier League’s current landscape.
Chapter 15 brings us to a close… for now.

