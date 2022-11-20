Premier League Storybook | The Great Escapes with Anton Ferdinand

Our journey through Premier League history has inevitably focused on the very top teams – Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and the rest dominating the division.

In terms of drama, though, it’s the other end of the table that often wins out… there’s nothing like watching your team in a relegation battle to test the nerves.

West Ham’s famous ‘Great Escape’ in 2007 is one of the most famous survival stories and is relived in full by Anton Ferdinand, while other stars give their own painful memories of the dreaded drop.

Chapter 12 is one of the most exciting yet…

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport

Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport

Website: http://sport.bt.com