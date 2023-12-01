Premier League Stories – Kyle Walker | 1 December 2023

PL Stories: Kyle Walker | PL Originals

A gripping insight and in-depth look at the life and times of one of England’s most talented defenders; Kyle Walker. From his early days as a youth player at Sheffield United to his meteoric rise with Tottenham Hotspur and his current stint at Manchester City, this show traces his journey to becoming a household name in English football. With exclusive interviews and special access, we find out about the sacrifices and triumphs that have defined Walker’s career.

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|