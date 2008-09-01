Premier League Set for Hectic Conclusion

The Premier League season, halted in the middle of March, remains in suspended animation while talks continue about how to complete the 92 matches remaining in the 2019/20 campaign.

There’s plenty to play for as Liverpool will be anxious to clinch their first top flight title since 1990, and there is an intense relegation battle to be decided, while seven or eight clubs are still in the hunt for Champions League qualification places, a race that has been made more complicated by the ongoing legal battle involving Manchester City and their UEFA ban.

UEFA took the step of moving Euro 2020 to next summer, in order to give domestic leagues, the opportunity to get their seasons concluded, but there is still no clear picture of when that will happen. The situation appears to be evolving daily, but two factors have been consistent. First, that the Premier League can only resume when medical guidance permits, and second, that finishing the current season is the preferred option for the vast majority of players, fans and clubs.

This isn’t just about the fact that it will leave an unpleasant feeling not to have the season properly signed off, including everything from the doling out of trophies, relegation and European qualification to the rewarding of the top form players of the season. Premier League football is a multi-billion-dollar business and the financial impact of a cancelled season would be huge.

So, the latest thinking is that players could return to training on May 9, with the possibility of the Premier League resuming in June, though nothing has been officially decided. But one thing is clear. When the Premier League resumes, it will require a hectic schedule to complete, and will also necessitate severe restrictions.

Any possibility of fans attending games seems out of the question now, in fact, it is far from certain that attending matches will be possible any point for the remainder of the year. That means all games will be played behind closed doors. One possibility that has been put forward is for the Premier League to run a World Cup style camp, in which all teams would gather in a neutral location to complete the remaining fixtures, which would all be televised.

Broadcasting is another big issue. Cancelling the season would potentially cost the FA around £1 billion in refunded broadcast rights. But broadcasting all the games runs the risk of breaking the social distancing rules as those without access to the relevant television channel gather to watch, either in one another’s homes or in entertainment venues, if they open at some point in the summer.

For bookmakers of course, the restart of the season can’t come soon enough, and as the remaining games are likely to be crammed into a short space of time, football bookies are set to have a peak in one month bets after weeks with very little betting action.

Six weeks is the time frame that has been suggested in numerous places for the completion of the season. This would mean finishing in mid to late July, with presumably, a short break before the beginning of the 2020-21 season, though that would presumably have to be pushed back.

This raises serious issues for most teams in the Premier League, particularly for those engaged in other playing commitments. Manchester City could plausibly have another nine games to play in the Champions League and FA Cup, as well as their remaining ten in the Premier League. And, then there’s the nightmare scenario of a player testing positive for the virus after the season had resumed. Would that lead to a cancellation? It seems that there are many more questions to be answered before Premier League football can return this summer.