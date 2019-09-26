Premier League Season Review 2019-2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
‘Messi will leave Barcelona.. but not for free!” | Update on Messi | Good Morning Transfers
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
11 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Premier League Season Review 2019-2020
After an 11-month season during which the biggest news was that off the pitch, Liverpool claimed the 2019/20 English Premier League title. Liverpool had the championship wrapped up with seven games to play, but the chase for European places and battle to avoid relegation went right up until the final day.
Here is a recap of the season with a grade for each Premier League side.