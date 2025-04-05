Premier League Saturday Social- 5 April 2025

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

Smithy and Joe are joined by CultureCams & Luke Stanley this week on Saturday Social. Ahead of Sunday’s Manchester Derby at Old Trafford we challenged our guests to build out a combined XI between the two Manchester clubs. Who do you think makes the XI?

00:00 Intro

01:05 Goalkeeper

03:13 Right Back

05:20 Centre-Backs

07:20 Left Back

08:32 CDM

10:51 Midfielders

14:47 Right Winger

16:20 Left Winger

17:28 Striker