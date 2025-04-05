Premier League Saturday Social- 5 April 2025
Premier League Saturday Social- 5 April 2025
Smithy and Joe are joined by CultureCams & Luke Stanley this week on Saturday Social. Ahead of Sunday’s Manchester Derby at Old Trafford we challenged our guests to build out a combined XI between the two Manchester clubs. Who do you think makes the XI?
00:00 Intro
01:05 Goalkeeper
03:13 Right Back
05:20 Centre-Backs
07:20 Left Back
08:32 CDM
10:51 Midfielders
14:47 Right Winger
16:20 Left Winger
17:28 Striker