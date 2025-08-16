Premier League Saturday Social – 16 August 2025

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

This week on the first Saturday Social of the season, Joe & Smithy are joined by CultureCams and Robbie Lyle. With Manchester United playing their first Premier League game against Arsenal and both teams signing several players over the summer, we decided to see how the two compare in a combined xi. Who makes the team will it be Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres?

#Football #SaturdaySocial #SkySports #PremierLeague

Chapters

00:00 Intro

01:00 Goalkeeper

01:57 Right Back

02:56 Centre-Backs

04:50 Left Back

07:05 Midfield

12:33 Right Winger

12:56 Left Winger

14:33 Striker – Sesko vs Gyokeres

► Premier League highlights: https://bit.ly/PLHighlights2425

► MNF, FNF, SNF & Super Sunday analysis: https://bit.ly/SkyMatchAnalysis

► Gary Neville Podcast: https://bit.ly/GaryNevillePodcast

► Saturday Social: https://bit.ly/SkySaturdaySocial

► Buy this season’s shirts: https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SkySportsFootball

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsfootball

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsfootball

► X: https://x.com/SkySportsPL

► Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage