Premier League Saturday Social – 16 August 2025
Sunderland v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 16 August 2025
Premier League Saturday Social – 16 August 2025
► Subscribe to Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports
This week on the first Saturday Social of the season, Joe & Smithy are joined by CultureCams and Robbie Lyle. With Manchester United playing their first Premier League game against Arsenal and both teams signing several players over the summer, we decided to see how the two compare in a combined xi. Who makes the team will it be Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres?
#Football #SaturdaySocial #SkySports #PremierLeague
Chapters
00:00 Intro
01:00 Goalkeeper
01:57 Right Back
02:56 Centre-Backs
04:50 Left Back
07:05 Midfield
12:33 Right Winger
12:56 Left Winger
14:33 Striker – Sesko vs Gyokeres
► Premier League highlights: https://bit.ly/PLHighlights2425
► MNF, FNF, SNF & Super Sunday analysis: https://bit.ly/SkyMatchAnalysis
► Gary Neville Podcast: https://bit.ly/GaryNevillePodcast
► Saturday Social: https://bit.ly/SkySaturdaySocial
► Buy this season’s shirts: https://bit.ly/SkySportsShop
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SkySportsFootball
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsfootball
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsfootball
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsPL
► Website: https://www.skysports.com
► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage