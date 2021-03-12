Premier League Relegation Race: Who Will Go Down?

We’re heading into the final 10 games of the 2020-21 Premier League season, and it looks as though any three of six teams will be playing Championship football next season.

Two of last season’s sides promoted from the second tier currently sit in the relegation zone, whilst Newcastle United fans have lost faith in manager Steve Bruce. Here’s a look at how the relegation race will pan out:

Sheffield United (14 points)

It looks inevitable that Sheffield United will be relegated from the Premier League. Chris Wilder’s side performed so well last season in finishing in the top half before second season syndrome kicked in.

The Blades are 12 points adrift from safety with 10 games to play, which include Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton. They literally need a miracle to survive.

West Bromwich Albion (18 points)

Things aren’t looking too much better for West Bromwich Albion, but with Sam Allardyce there’s always hope. A tough remaining fixture list including Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal and Liverpool may quickly end those hopes though.

Fulham (26 points)

Last season’s playoff winners looked doomed little more than a month ago, but Scott Parker’s side have proven tough to beat since, with just one loss in their last seven, including three victories.

A 1-0 win at Liverpool and 2-0 at Everton is included in this run, and after hosting Manchester City this weekend their fixtures look a lot more favourable – including Leeds United, Burnley and Newcastle. Improvements in defence in recent weeks suggest the West London club have enough about them to stay up.

Brighton & Hove Albion (26 points)

Currently only goal difference keeps Brighton & Hove Albion outside the relegation zone. Three successive defeats for Graham Potter’s side have fans concerned but they have a more favourable fixture list over the next few weeks in comparison to the sides around them.

The Seagulls still have to face Southampton, Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Leeds United. Goals have been a premium over the past two months though.

Newcastle United (27 points)

Things have looked bleak for several weeks now as the Magpies sit just one point above the drop zone following 10 defeats in their last 16, with only two wins during that run.

Steve Bruce’s side will be desperate to beat Aston Villa next, particularly as they still have games to come against Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Leicester City and Manchester City – all currently in the top half. Currently odds against, Newcastle are arguably the best value team to back to go down.

Burnley (30 points)

The final team that may still have a say in the relegation battle this season is Burnley. Sean Dyche’s side headed into the season among the favourites to finish in the bottom three following a lack of spending in the summer transfer window and have spent most of the season in and around the relegation zone too.

Their key games will be against Southampton, Newcastle, Fulham, Leeds and Sheffield United.