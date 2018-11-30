Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League Preview – 30th November 2018
Premier League Preview – 30th November 2018
North London vs Merseyside Derby

A look ahead to all the upcoming action in the Premier League, as Arsenal and Tottenham face-off, Liverpool travel to Goodison Park to face Everton and Chelsea take on Fulham.

