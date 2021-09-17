Premier League Prediction

One of the most favored leagues to bet on is the English Premier League. The EPL will always be seen on the UK online bookmakers list. This season 2021/22 really is an interesting one, the top big 6 is making their move on the transfer market which raises a lot of questions. Can Manchester City defend their title? Will the newly promoted team stay in the Premier League? And which striker will finish the season as top scorer? Football experts across the whole world have compiled their favorite.

The Champions Prediction

Many predict the Premier League standings. With 87 points, Manchester City are tipped to win the league again, with Liverpool being runners-up with 76 points. Chelsea will finish third with Manchester United in fourth. While Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Leicester city will be the ones who disturb the title race. Last season Manchester City won. They won their third title in the last four seasons and their fifth in 10 years. They finished 12 points clear of their closest challengers, Manchester United. Liverpool, the defending champions plagued by player injuries, finished only third.

Currently, Manchester United have strengthened themselves by bringing in Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane. Man City spent 100 million euros to make Jack Grealish the most expensive player in English history.Chelsea have re-signed Romelu Lukaku. While Liverpool only paid 36 million pounds to sign Ibrahima Konate.

Manchester City, who are still looking to add Harry Kane to their squad, are expected to remain strong despite the loss of Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia. Bosnich considers Pep Guardiola’s team as the favorites to win. Now, the pressure on them will be even heavier because they are required to also win the Champions League title, after last season’s defeat by Chelsea in the final.

Manchester City

Last season, Pep himself failed to win the European Champions League after being forced to return as runner-up, for his failure against Chelsea with a score of 1-0. This will be a new motivation for Kevin De Bruyne et al to win the only European title that the Citizens don’t have. Several pre-season matches as well as buying and selling players in the transfer window make Manchester City as one of the strong candidates who will challenge Chelsea, as well as Manchester United, the three of which will fight for the title in the English League title. The first match of the EPL this season, The Citizens will directly face a strong opponent, namely Tottenham Hotspur. This will be a difficult first step for Pep Guardiola’s men to defend their title.

Chelsea

Chelsea, who has just won the UEFA Super Cup, is currently predicted to be a tight competitor to the League champions Manchester City. After the arrival of Lukaku who returned to Chelsea uniform, the Blues certainly played more consistently with the presence of the Inter Milan goal machine.

Last season, Tuchel’s own squad played less prominently in the Premier League, which ensured they had to occupy fourth place in the standings. Even so, Chelsea were able to beat the Premier League champions in the Champions League final and managed to win the 2020/21 Champions League season.

Before the first EPL game started, the Blues had already done some of their pre-season activities. Most recently they won the UEFA Super Cup match some time ago against Villareal in a penalty shootout.

Manchester United

Manchester United, who recently filled their players’ ammunition by signing a young winger with potential, Jadon Sancho, and Real Madrid’s mainstay centre-back, Raphael Varane, are predicted to be in the top five of the standings with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Red Devils previously ranked second in the Premier League standings last season, with a difference of 12 points which ultimately ensured the blue Manchester won. This season will be United’s revenge after fasting for a long title, they proved by bringing in two star players at once, and following the pre-season tour.

Last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also suffered a bitter defeat in the final against Villarreal in a shootout that ensured they endured another four-year title drought.

After solidifying his new squad, Ole is certain to be one of the nightmares of several English teams in their mission to win the League. Here are the notes from the Red Devils in welcoming the new season in the Premier League 2021/22.

Liverpool

Liverpool, which last season was in third place in the Premier League standings, also had to accept the harsh reality after in the Champions League title, they were defeated by Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

The Reds, who failed to defend their Premier League title last season, are again determined to feel like England’s champions again. This season, Liverpool will certainly be competing with Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City to win the title.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad itself has made various pre-season tours, and received good news from the return of their mainstay centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

The Disturbance: Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Leicester City

After making various transfers to increase their power, the pre-season tour was also an opportunity for Klopp to glance at young players who could play in the Reds’ main squad.

Arsenal stumbled last season until they had to settle for finishing in eighth place. The Gunners’ season got even worse after they were only able to stand until the semifinals of the Europa League after being beaten by champions Villareal 2-1 on aggregate.

Last season too, despite winning the most FA Cups with 14 trophies they failed to win the cup which in the end Leicester won. Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur with their new coach Nuno Espirito Santo immediately moved quickly in the transfer market this summer.

For example, they immediately targeted two Atalanta players at once, namely Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini to strengthen his team. Romero was a key figure in the Atalanta defense last season. Even the 23-year-old player was named the best defender in Serie A 2020/21. He also recently helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa America trophy.