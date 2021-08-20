Home TV Show News and Interviews Premier League – Most assists in a season
Premier League – Most assists in a season
In this episode of Record Breakers we look at the players with the most assists in a single Premier League season featuring Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers), David Beckham (Manchester United), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) and more!

