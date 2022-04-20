Premier League Milestone Goals ft. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chris Wood & Marc Albrighton

Episode seven of Milestones looks at the milestone Premier League goals and features:

1st – Brian Deane – Sheffield United v Manchester United

100th – Eric Cantona – Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

1,000th – Mike Newell – Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers

5,000th – Andy Townsend – Southampton v Aston Villa

10,000th – Les Ferdinand – Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

15,000th – Moritz Volz – Chelsea v Fulham

20,000th – Marc Albrighton – Aston Villa v Arsenal

25,000th – Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Swansea City v Manchester United

30,000th – Chris Wood – Burnley v Leeds United

Milestones is a series that showcases various landmark achievements acquired by players in the Premier League.

Who do you think will score the 35,000th Premier League goal? Let us know in the comments.

