Premier League Milestone Goals ft. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chris Wood & Marc Albrighton

Episode seven of Milestones looks at the milestone Premier League goals and features:
1st – Brian Deane – Sheffield United v Manchester United
100th – Eric Cantona – Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
1,000th – Mike Newell – Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers
5,000th – Andy Townsend – Southampton v Aston Villa
10,000th – Les Ferdinand – Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham
15,000th – Moritz Volz – Chelsea v Fulham
20,000th – Marc Albrighton – Aston Villa v Arsenal
25,000th – Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Swansea City v Manchester United
30,000th – Chris Wood – Burnley v Leeds United
Milestones is a series that showcases various landmark achievements acquired by players in the Premier League.
Who do you think will score the 35,000th Premier League goal? Let us know in the comments.
Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube
Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite
Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram
Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter
Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook
Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague
To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact
#PremierLeague #Milestones #Football #Soccer
Your safety online
Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)
You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.
Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)
You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)