Matchweek 19 preview: Wednesday’s matches Can Harry Kane add to his impressive record against Palace? Get set for four more matches Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Premier League Matchweek 19 preview: Wednesday’s matches | 4 January 2022 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Premier League Matchweek 19 preview: Wednesday’s matches | 4 January 2022 130 icon Watch LaterAdded Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 3 January 2023 314 icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League | 3 January 2023 627 icon Watch LaterAdded Arsenal v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 3 January 2023 504 icon Watch LaterAdded 10:53 Wissa and Mbeumo 🔥 | West Stand CHAOS 🤩 | Brentford 3-1 Liverpool | Premier League Your View 🍿 1.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:03 Casemiro, Shaw & Rashford score in Man Utd win | Man United 3-0 AFC Bournemouth 32.4K