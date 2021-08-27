Premier League managers face wait over South American player availability

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Premier League manages have had their say about the unresolved situation with South American players potentially not being able to play this weekend in their weekly press conferences.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez says the club’s good relationship with the Brazil Football Confederation will allow him to pick Richarlison to face Burnley on Monday.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola says he is unsure if the Brazil players in his squad will be available this weekend but is hopeful a solution to the situation will be decided soon.

