Premier League: Latest top stories and transfer rumours. 19 November 2024
Latest top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday’s newspapers.
- Manchester City have reached a new milestone in their £300m expansion of the Etihad Stadium.
- Manchester United had eyes on Viktor Gyokeres on Saturday as Ruben Amorim’s top target scored his fifth goal of the Nations League campaign.
- Chelsea are plotting a summer raid on Liverpool for their goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
- Frank Lampard is set to have an interview at Coventry this week.
- Manchester United are ready to cut their losses on Antony in January as the club prepare to start a new era under Ruben Amorim.
- Former captain Harry Maguire is among seven stars whose Manchester United careers could end under Ruben Amorim.
- Paul Pogba is not likely to consider a return to Manchester United as the France midfielder, who is recently returned from a drugs ban, weighs up his options.
- Ruben Amorim is waiting for his analyst Eduardo Rosalino to be granted a work permit before joining Manchester United’s backroom staff.
- Thomas Tuchel will be given a full debrief by Lee Carsley before he starts as England boss on January 1.
- Ruben Amorim is set to operate on a more modest budget than Erik ten Hag at Manchester United and will be tasked with maximising the untapped potential in the squad as the club aim to end the damaging and costly cycle of mass overhauls.
- England will try to lure talent back from France in an effort to boost Steve Borthwick’s squad by offering enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts, with prodigious lock Junior Kpoku a major target.
- Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League rivals have been left shocked by the Football Association’s decision to ban Rodrigo Bentancur for seven matches over a racist remark he made about team-mate Son Heung-min.
- Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer Joshua Zirkzee as part of a deal to sign Victor Osimhen next summer.
- Jadon Sancho was spotted back at Chelsea’s first-team training on Monday after being out of action with an illness in the last three weeks.
- Manchester City’s James McAtee is attracting interest from Fulham and West Ham before the January transfer window.
- An Arsenal fan group has written an open letter to the club over what it describes as “deeply concerning” sexual violence allegations in the sport.