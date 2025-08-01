Premier League – Latest Football Transfer News and Rumours. 1 August 2025
Friday, 1 August 2025
- Liverpool remain keen on landing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace but do not agree with their £40m valuation, given he is available for nothing come next summer.
- Newcastle United are growing increasingly frustrated with Liverpool as the Alexander Isak transfer saga rumbles on without development.
- Tottenham have renewed interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.
- RB Leipzig are one of several clubs showing an interest in Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund.
- Alexander Isak is training alone at former club Real Sociedad’s training facilities amid uncertainty over his Newcastle future from latest news report.
- Yoane Wissa returned to Brentford yesterday but did not train as he wants to leave amid interest from Newcastle.
- Manchester United have held initial talks with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko, who has emerged as a top target if they sign a striker this summer.
- Manchester United are interested in Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the Italy international is in no rush to leave and willing to compete with Lucas Chevalier for the No. 1 spot.
- Sky in Germany are reporting that Tottenham are in advanced talks over signing Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich on loan with an option to buy.
- Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Ajax centre-back Jorrel Hato for an initial £35.5m.
- Joao Felix’s sale to Al Nassr is expected to accelerate Chelsea’s move for Xavi Simons at RB Leizpig.
- Arsenal remain interested in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze – but there have been no talks between the clubs and his release clause worth up to £68m is non-negotiable.
- Everton have had an offer of around £27m rejected by Southampton for teenager Tyler Dibling.
- Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has flown in to finalise his loan move to Newcastle.
- Nottingham Forest have signed Dan Ndoye from Bologna in a deal worth £34m.