Premier League Hall of Fame | Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger’s 22 seasons in charge of Arsenal is a Premier League record.

He won the Premier League three times and made history in 2003/04 as “The Invincibles” became the only team to win the title while remaining unbeaten throughout the entire campaign.

Arriving as one of the first foreign managers in the Premier League in 1996, Wenger’s impact was instantaneous and remarkable.